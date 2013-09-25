BRIEF-Endo International priced $300 million aggregate amount of 5.875% senior secured notes
* Endo International Plc announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov's investment group Onexim is considering buying a stake in Uralkali, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday citing Bloomberg.
Prokhorov is a close former associate of Uralkali's largest shareholder Suleiman Kerimov, who has come under pressure to sell his stake after Uralkali triggered the collapse of a sales cartel with Belarus.
Bankers familiar with the dispute, in which Uralkali's CEO has been detained in Minsk, say a resolution could involve bringing in a new Kremlin-backed investor in the role of peacemaker.
Onexim and Kerimov's investment company Nafta declined to comment.
April 12 Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter.