* Oil-to-telecoms tycoon says current selling price is too
high
* Evtushenkov sees current market price as fair
* Says "any alliance is possible"
* Uralkali shares down 2 percent, underperforming index
By Olesya Astakhova
VARANDEI, Russia, Oct 22 Vladimir Evtushenkov,
owner of the Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, on Tuesday became the first to publicly
throw his hat into the ring for a stake in the potash producer
Uralkali.
The world's largest potash miner infuriated Belarus when it
abandoned an export cartel with the state-run Belaruskali in
July that had accounted for 40 percent of world supplies.
Speculation quickly mounted that Uralkali's main owner, Suleiman
Kerimov, may have to sell his 21.75 percent stake so the cartel
can re-form.
Evtushenkov, asked on a visit to the Arctic whether he was
interested in buying Kerimov's stake, told reporters: "I am
interested in Uralkali; it's quite clear that it's a question of
price. Now, the selling price is too high."
He said Uralkali's current market price, without a premium,
was a fair one.
Evtushenkov had previously denied any interest in Uralkali
amid contradictory reports about various possible buyers, and
the market appeared sceptical that any bid would come to
fruition, pushing Uralkali shares down 1.9 percent to 176.11
roubles by 1300 GMT while the overall Moscow exchange index
slipped just 0.2 percent.
Uralkali's shares have recouped most of their losses since
plunging nearly 19 percent when the firm quit the joint venture
on July 30, and the firm has a current market capitalisation of
around $16.5 billion.
But it is still trading more than 25 percent down from a
year ago, and sources say Kerimov himself values the company at
$20 billion.
The Vedomosti newspaper has quoted unidentified sources as
naming three possible bidders for Kerimov's stake: Evtushenkov
and his partner Mikhail Gutseriev; investor Vladimir Kogan with
an Arab state fund; and tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail
Prokhorov.
Asked whether he could form an alliance with Gutseriev or
with Russia's largest lender Sberbank for an Uralkali
deal, Evtushenkov said that "any alliance is possible".
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that
he would welcome Gutseriev as a new co-owner of Uralkali.
Potash accounts for 12 percent of Belarus's state revenues,
making its price a matter of acute concern in Minsk.
Uralkali chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner was detained
in Minsk in August and charged with abuse of office, although
Russia is preparing to request his extradition.
Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva and Prokhorov's
investment company Onexim declined to comment on any possible
bids for a stake in Uralkali. Gutseriev's oil firm Russneft and
Kogan were not available for comment.
Evtushenkov was attending a ceremony near the Arctic port of
Varandei to launch the northern Russian Trebs and Titov oil
fields, developed by Sistema-owned Bashneft and by
Lukoil.