MOSCOW, April 20 Russian potash producer
Uralkali has signed a $530 million loan agreement with
eight international banks in a rare deal for the sanctions-hit
Russian corporate debt market.
Western sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis
have limited access to foreign finance for several state banks
and companies since 2014, though non-government Uralkali, the
world's biggest producer of crop nutrient potash, has not been
targeted by the sanctions.
The loan facility, which has an option for an increase to
$800 million, will be used partly to refinance Uralkali's
existing loans, the company said in a statement. The interest
rate is set at Libor plus 330 basis points, set over a four-year
term.
Uralkali finance chief Anton Vishanenko said the loan
agreement demonstrates the availability of international funding
to top-tier Russian borrowers even during unfavourable
macroeconomic conditions.
ING Bank, Societe Generale, Nordea Bank
, Commerzbank, IKB, Industrial Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank and Natixis
took part in the deal as lenders. The latter also acted as
global coordinator.
