MOSCOW, July 5 Russian potash miner Uralkali
said on Thursday its potash production increased to
2.9 million tonnes in the second quarter 2012 from 1.9 million
tonnes in the previous three months.
In 2011 the world's second-biggest potash producer by
capacity mined 10.8 million tonnes of potash. In the longer
term, demand for the commodity is expected to soar as farmers
strive to produce enough food for a growing population amid
unpredictable weather conditions.
