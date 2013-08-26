MOSCOW Aug 26 The head of Russia's largest
potash producer Uralkali has been detained in Belarus,
Russian news agencies reported on Monday, escalating friction
between the two ex-Soviet neighbours after the collapse of a
joint sales pact.
Vladislav Baumgertner, also a supervisory board member at
the Belarus Potash Co (BPC), was held by the Belarusian
Investigative Committee on suspicion of abusing his position and
official powers, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Uralkali pulled out of the BPC partnership at the end of
July, hitting shares in potash firms and raising the prospect of
aggressive competition in a market where a few suppliers have
long been able to command high prices for the soil nutrient.
The Russian company declined immediate comment. Reuters
could not reach the Belarus Investigative Committee, the
country's top crime-fighting body, for immediate comment.