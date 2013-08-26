GORKI, Russia Aug 26 Russia criticised ally Belarus on Monday for detaining the head of Russia's Uralkali , the world's top potash producer, after the collapse of a joint sales pact with a Belarussian company strained relations between the two countries.

Vladislav Baumgertner, also a supervisory board member at Minsk's state producer Belarus Potash Co (BPC), has been held on suspicion of abusing his position and official powers, according to the Belarussian Investigative Committee.

"This is a rather strange situation, bearing in mind the nature of our relationship ... It seems quite odd, inappropriate and not fitting to a partnership," Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, speaking in Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's residence Gorki near Moscow.

"What happened today is way out of line," Shuvalov said.