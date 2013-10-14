MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia has opened a criminal
investigation into the chief executive of potash producer
Uralkali, Vladislav Baumgertner, and will request his
extradition from Belarus, investigators said on Monday.
Belarus detained Baumgertner during a visit to Minsk in late
August, about a month after Uralkali caused a row between Russia
and Belarus when it unexpectedly pulled out of a sales cartel
with a partner in Belarus.
Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it
had opened a criminal case on suspicion of abuse of power.
Uralkali declined to comment.