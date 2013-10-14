* Uralkali CEO accused of abuse of power by Belarus
* Arrested in Minsk following breakup of Russia-Belarus JV
By Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice
MOSCOW, Oct 14 Russia has opened a criminal
investigation into the chief executive of potash producer
Uralkali, Vladislav Baumgertner, and will request his
extradition from Belarus, federal investigators said on Monday.
The step by Russian authorities opened the door for a
face-saving resolution of a tense situation in which the head of
the world's biggest producer of the fertiliser component is
under house arrest in Moscow's neighbour and close ally.
Belarus detained Baumgertner, 41, at Minsk airport in late
August, about a month after Russian company Uralkali abruptly
pulled out of a potash sales cartel with a partner in Belarus.
Uralkali's withdrawal from the alliance with state-run
Belaruskali rocked the global potash industry and threatened
Belarus, which is heavily dependent on cheap Russian energy and
financial aid, with losses.
The soil nutrient accounts for 12 percent of Belarus's state
revenues and about 10 percent of export income, and the cartel's
demise angered Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus said last week that it had started selling potash on
its own, but Lukashenko urged the two sides to put the lucrative
partnership back together again. The cartel accounted for 40
percent of the world market worth around $20 billion a year.
WILL KERIMOV SELL?
Baumgertner was initially put in pre-trial detention but
later moved to house arrest. Charged with abuse of power and
embezzlement, he faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.
Russia's federal Investigative Committee, which answers to
President Vladimir Putin, said it had opened an investigation
into Baumgertner on suspicion of abuse of power and would
request his extradition.
The extradition could save face for Lukashenko, who has said
his country could hand over Baumgertner as long as Russia took
steps to prosecute him.
An extradition would not necessarily lead to a trial,
however, and it could reduce pressure on the main owner of
Uralkali, Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, to sell his
stake so that the cartel can re-form.
It would, though, put the asset more firmly in Putin's
hands. There has been intense lobbying by businessmen with past
ties to the Russian leader to buy Kerimov's 21.75 percent stake
in Uralkali. With two partners, Kerimov controls a third of the
business.
Both the Kremlin and Belarus have tried to play down the
arrest by suggesting bilateral ties between the Slavic
neighbours, allies in Russian-led security and trade groups that
are important to Putin, should trump business disputes.
But Baumgertner's return to Russia would remove an irritant
in relations and end a situation that critics say is
embarrassing for Putin, because it makes him appear powerless to
influence even a relatively small and friendly neighbour.
Uralkali, which has previously denied Belarus' accusations
against Baumgertner, declined to comment on the Investigative
Committee's statement.
But two sources close to Uralkali expressed confidence that
the Russian criminal investigation was little more than a
cosmetic measure aimed at returning Baumgertner to Russia.
"They are using the criminal investigation to try to bring
him back," one of the sources told Reuters.
Kerimov's investment vehicle also declined to comment.