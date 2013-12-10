MOSCOW Dec 10 The head of Russian potash
producer Uralkali, extradited to Russia from Belarus
last month, has been moved from a detention centre in Moscow to
house arrest, the company said on Tuesday.
Vladislav Baumgertner was detained in Minsk in August after
Uralkali quit Belarus Potash Co, its cartel joint venture with
Belaruskali, the state-run producer in Russia's ally Belarus, a
move which triggered a drop in prices for the fertiliser that
infuriated the former Soviet nation's president, Alexander
Lukashenko.
Baumgertner had been charged with abuse of power and
embezzlement in Minsk. He was extradited after Russia met
Lukashenko's demand for him to be held and investigated in
Russia.
Baumgertner has been moved to house arrest until Jan. 20,
Sergey Tsygankov, spokesman for the Moscow department of the
Federal Prison Service, told the Interfax news agency.
Officials in Russia and Ukraine have called for re-creation
of the trading cartel, which controlled 40 percent of the $20
billion global potash market, but there has been no public
progress with the issue.
The main shareholder in Uralkali, Suleiman Kerimov, recently
sold a 21.75 percent stake to Russian tycoon-turned-politician
Mikhail Prokhorov, while Belarus-born businessman Dmitry
Mazepin's fertiliser firm Uralchem has bought a further 20
percent.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Natalia Shurmina; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Greg Mahlich)