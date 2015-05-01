MOSCOW May 1 Russian potash producer Uralkali said on Friday it had signed a contract with Indian Potash Limited to deliver 800,000 tonnes of potash between May 2015 and 2016, including optional deliveries.

Uralkali, the world's largest producer of the crop nutrient, said that the contract price for potash has been set at $10 a tonne more on a cost-and-freight basis than last year's price. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by David Goodman)