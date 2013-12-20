MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, has secured a $2-billion credit line from Russia's largest lender Sberbank, Uralkali said on Friday.

The non-revolving and unsecured credit line will be used as a reserve facility for refinancing loans, Uralkali said in a statement. The line will be open from Feb. 1 to Dec. 31, 2014 and will mature on Dec. 18, 2019.