MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's Uralkali,
the world's largest potash producer, has signed a loan agreement
with 16 international banks for $1.2 billion, the company said
on Friday.
The agreement is a rare deal for a Russian company with
international lenders, as Western sanctions over Moscow's role
in the Ukraine crisis have significantly restricted local firms'
access to Western debt markets.
"Despite an unstable situation on commodity markets, the
company managed to attract the largest syndicated loan in its
history from 16 bank-participants," Uralkali chief financial
officer Anton Vishanenko said in a statement.
The interest rate of the five-year loan, to be used for
refinancing and other purposes, is LIBOR plus 325 basis points.
ING Bank, Natixis and UniCredit Bank acted as global
coordinators of the deal.
Uralkali, part owned by Russian fertiliser maker Uralchem
and Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, has been hit by weaker
demand and lower prices for potash, a crop nutrient.
Its net debt rose $2.2 billion during the last year, as the
company financed its share buyback programmes, and reached $5.4
billion at the end of 2015. Uralkali's scheduled debt repayments
for 2016 were $1.0 billion, it said in April.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)