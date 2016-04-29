MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, has signed a loan agreement with 16 international banks for $1.2 billion, the company said on Friday.

The agreement is a rare deal for a Russian company with international lenders, as Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis have significantly restricted local firms' access to Western debt markets.

"Despite an unstable situation on commodity markets, the company managed to attract the largest syndicated loan in its history from 16 bank-participants," Uralkali chief financial officer Anton Vishanenko said in a statement.

The interest rate of the five-year loan, to be used for refinancing and other purposes, is LIBOR plus 325 basis points.

ING Bank, Natixis and UniCredit Bank acted as global coordinators of the deal.

Uralkali, part owned by Russian fertiliser maker Uralchem and Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, has been hit by weaker demand and lower prices for potash, a crop nutrient.

Its net debt rose $2.2 billion during the last year, as the company financed its share buyback programmes, and reached $5.4 billion at the end of 2015. Uralkali's scheduled debt repayments for 2016 were $1.0 billion, it said in April. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)