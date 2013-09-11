China's SAIC Motor to buy factory in India from General Motors
BEIJING, April 5 China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd on Wednesday said it had signed a formal agreement to buy a General Motors Co factory in India.
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Norilsk Nickel, the world's biggest nickel producer, has no interest in buying a 21.75 percent stake in Russian potash company Uralkali owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and is not in talks, the company said on Wednesday.
Part-owner Interros, which manages the assets of Norilsk head Vladimir Potanin, is also not interested in the stake or in talks, said Larissa Zelkova, deputy general director of Norilsk and CEO of Potanin's foundation.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Norilsk was among the bidders for the stake.
LONDON, April 5 South Africa's rand came under pressure on Wednesday, revisiting the sell-off triggered by political turmoil and a ratings downgrade, while currencies elsewhere broadly strengthened and emerging stocks rose to a one-week high.
* Large volume, long-term contracts now "more difficult" -Shell