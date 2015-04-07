MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash producer by output, said on Tuesday its
potash output for the first quarter of 2015 decreased by 8
percent year-on-year to 2.7 million tonnes.
The fall was because of a drop in Uralkali's production
capacity following an accident at the Solikamsk-2 mine and
weaker demand in key markets, the company said.
Uralkali may review its 2015 output target, which is set at
10.2 million tonnes of potash, it added in a statement.
