MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's second-largest potash producer by capacity, reported on
Tuesday a 6 percent increase in first-half net profit,
year-on-year, which beat forecasts thanks to rising potash
prices.
Uralkali, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov, said
net profit rose to $842 million for the period of January-June.
A poll of analysts had expected the company's net income to come
in at $827 million.
Revenue was $2.23 billion, up 13 percent and outperforming a
forecast of $2.08 billion, while earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33 percent
to $1.40 billion, outperforming a forecast of $1.33 billion.
The company's EBITDA margin reached a half-year record of 74
percent, Uralkali said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies)