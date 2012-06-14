* Net revenue down to $780 mln from $872 q-o-q on weaker
MOSCOW, June 14 Russia's Uralkali, the world's
second biggest potash producer by capacity, posted a 10.5
percent quarter-on-quarter fall in the first three months of
2012 to $780 million on the back of lower potash deliveries, the
company said on Thursday.
"The financial results of Q1 reflected... lower potash
deliveries at the beginning of the year," company CEO Vladislav
Baumgertner said in a statement. "Market conditions and cautious
buyer sentiment that had continued since Q4 2011 impacted global
potash sales in the beginning of the year."
The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, had
reported fourth quarter net profit of $872 million.
The company's India deliveries were weak in the first
quarter, affected by the devaluation of the Indian rupee and the
government's decision to cut subsidies on fertiliser imports,
Uralkali said.
Meanwhile, domestic demand remained strong and accounted for
24 percent of the company's sales in the first three months of
2012.
Uralkali also said its first quarter domestic potash price
increased to $268 from $212 per tonne in the previous quarter,
as export price rose from to $376 from $363 per tonne.
"Potash prices have proved to be resilient despite ongoing
financial market turbulence," Oleg Petrov, head of sales and
marketing, said in a statement. "The underlying farming
economics remains healthy and we expect good potash
consumption."
Meanwhile, Uralkali slightly lowered its recent potash
demand forecast to 54-56 million tonnes from 57 million tonnes
due to softer first quarter sales.
"With anticipated global potash deliveries of 51-53 million
tonnes, we expect that at year end potash inventories in major
markets should be lower compared to the previous year".
Last week the company said it hoped to sign a new sales
contract with India in August, adding that the timing of a new
deal with China, its other key consumer, was more uncertain.
