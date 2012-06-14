* Net revenue down to $780 mln from $872 q-o-q on weaker potash sales

* India sales underperformed in Q1, new contract due in August

* World's No 2 potash producer lowers consumption fcast to 54-56 mln tonnes (Updates with quotes, background, context)

MOSCOW, June 14 Russia's Uralkali, the world's second biggest potash producer by capacity, posted a 10.5 percent quarter-on-quarter fall in the first three months of 2012 to $780 million on the back of lower potash deliveries, the company said on Thursday.

"The financial results of Q1 reflected... lower potash deliveries at the beginning of the year," company CEO Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement. "Market conditions and cautious buyer sentiment that had continued since Q4 2011 impacted global potash sales in the beginning of the year."

The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, had reported fourth quarter net profit of $872 million.

The company's India deliveries were weak in the first quarter, affected by the devaluation of the Indian rupee and the government's decision to cut subsidies on fertiliser imports, Uralkali said.

Meanwhile, domestic demand remained strong and accounted for 24 percent of the company's sales in the first three months of 2012.

Uralkali also said its first quarter domestic potash price increased to $268 from $212 per tonne in the previous quarter, as export price rose from to $376 from $363 per tonne.

"Potash prices have proved to be resilient despite ongoing financial market turbulence," Oleg Petrov, head of sales and marketing, said in a statement. "The underlying farming economics remains healthy and we expect good potash consumption."

Meanwhile, Uralkali slightly lowered its recent potash demand forecast to 54-56 million tonnes from 57 million tonnes due to softer first quarter sales.

"With anticipated global potash deliveries of 51-53 million tonnes, we expect that at year end potash inventories in major markets should be lower compared to the previous year".

Last week the company said it hoped to sign a new sales contract with India in August, adding that the timing of a new deal with China, its other key consumer, was more uncertain. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Melissa Akin)