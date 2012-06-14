(Repeats to attach to snaps with different USN with no changes
to text)
MOSCOW, June 14 Russia's Uralkali, the world's
second biggest potash producer by capacity, posted a 10.5
percent quarter-on-quarter fall in the first three months of
2012 to $780 million on the back of lower potash deliveries, the
company said on Thursday.
The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, had
reporter fourth quarter net profit of $872 million.
The company also said its first quarter domestic potash
price increased to $268 from $212 per tonne in the previous
quarter, as export price rose from to $376 from $363 per tonne.
Uralkali slightly lowered its recent potash demand forecast
to 54-56 million tonnes from 57 million tonnes due to softer
first quarter sales.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)