MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue fell 19 percent year-on-year to $856 million, partially due to customer caution after the break-up of its trading cartel with Belarus.

Uralkali sees global potash demand rising to between 58 million and 60 million tonnes in 2014 thanks to growing consumption in China, India, Brazil and Southeast Asia, up from 53-54 million tonnes in 2013, it said in a statement.