BRIEF-Wallenstam in LoI with Mölndal for apartment construction
* WALLENSTAM AB - WALLENSTAM IN LETTER OF INTENT WITH MÖLNDAL FOR APARTMENT CONSTRUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Tuesday that a unit of Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) had acquired a 12.5-percent stake in the firm through the conversion of bonds into ordinary shares.
The exchangeable bonds were issued by an entity, called Wadge Holdings Limited, that owned the stake. Wadge itself is owned by Uralkali's main shareholders led by tycoon Suleiman Kerimov.
Kerimov's foundation continues to own 21.75 percent of Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer. His partners Filaret Galtchev and Anatoly Skurov own 7 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.
The remaining 53.95 percent is in free float.
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).