MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's biggest potash producer, could delist its shares from
Moscow and London by the end of 2015 and merge with shareholder
Uralchem, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday, citing
unidentified sources.
Some Russian analysts have recently speculated that Uralkali
could go private. The company spent $1.1 billion on its latest
share buyback, decreasing its free-float to 23 percent and
increasing the number of treasury shares, or shares the company
holds onto after buying them back.
Before delisting, Uralkali may hold one more buyback worth
between $1 billion and $2 billion, Vedomosti cited sources as
saying.
The newspaper also said that Dmitry Mazepin, Uralchem's main
shareholder, could become the largest stakeholder if the merger
takes place.
Uralkali and its major shareholders Uralchem, Mikhail
Prokhorov's Onexim Group and China's Chengdong Investment
Corporation currently hold 76.5 percent of the company's shares.
Uralkali's delisting from the Moscow stock exchange would
have to be approved by 75 percent of shareholders' votes, while
the company's board of directors would have to approve a
delisting from the London Stock Exchange.
"Therefore, we do not expect any obstacles to prevent the
deal from going through," Mikhail Ganelin, analyst at
Gazprombank, said in a note. "Although delisting is bad news for
minorities, their shares could continue trading on an OTC
(over-the-counter) basis after."
Onexim's future as a shareholder is under question,
Vedomosti said, as it is interested in stable dividend flows,
which Uralkali may not be able to provide in the coming years
while it invests in the construction of new mines.
Uralkali plans to invest $4.5 billion over five years to
boost capacity and maintain its position as the world's largest
producer of crop nutrient potash despite production being
suspended at its Solikamsk-2 mine.
Uralkali's global depository receipts (GDRs) were flat in
London on Monday, while shares added 0.3 percent in Moscow, in
line with gains by Moscow's benchmark share index.
Uralkali, Uralchem and Onexim declined to comment.
