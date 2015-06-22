(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Uralkali, the world's biggest potash producer, could delist its shares from Moscow and London by the end of 2015 and merge with shareholder Uralchem, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Some Russian analysts have recently speculated that Uralkali could go private. The company spent $1.1 billion on its latest share buyback, decreasing its free-float to 23 percent and increasing the number of treasury shares, or shares the company holds onto after buying them back.

Before delisting, Uralkali may hold one more buyback worth between $1 billion and $2 billion, Vedomosti cited sources as saying.

The newspaper also said that Dmitry Mazepin, Uralchem's main shareholder, could become the largest stakeholder if the merger takes place.

Uralkali and its major shareholders Uralchem, Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group and China's Chengdong Investment Corporation currently hold 76.5 percent of the company's shares.

Uralkali's delisting from the Moscow stock exchange would have to be approved by 75 percent of shareholders' votes, while the company's board of directors would have to approve a delisting from the London Stock Exchange.

"Therefore, we do not expect any obstacles to prevent the deal from going through," Mikhail Ganelin, analyst at Gazprombank, said in a note. "Although delisting is bad news for minorities, their shares could continue trading on an OTC (over-the-counter) basis after."

Onexim's future as a shareholder is under question, Vedomosti said, as it is interested in stable dividend flows, which Uralkali may not be able to provide in the coming years while it invests in the construction of new mines.

Uralkali plans to invest $4.5 billion over five years to boost capacity and maintain its position as the world's largest producer of crop nutrient potash despite production being suspended at its Solikamsk-2 mine.

Uralkali's global depository receipts (GDRs) were flat in London on Monday, while shares added 0.3 percent in Moscow, in line with gains by Moscow's benchmark share index. Uralkali, Uralchem and Onexim declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Susan Fenton)