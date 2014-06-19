* Uralkali cuts 2014 output forecast to 11 mln tonnes
* Q1 revenue up 17 percent yr/yr
* Expects new supply contract with China in Q4
MOSCOW, June 19 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash producer, cut its 2014 production
forecast by 8 percent on Thursday, opting to focus on price
rather than sales volume.
Prices of the fertiliser slumped almost a year ago after
Uralkali quit a powerful trading alliance with Belarus in order
to boost output.
"Our strategy is not 'volume over price' or 'price over
volume', it is a revenue maximisation strategy," Uralkali chief
executive Dmitry Osipov told a conference call on first-quarter
results.
Uralkali has cut its 2014 production forecast to 11 million
tonnes from 12 million, Osipov said, adding: "We believe that,
with these 11 million tonnes, we will achieve this goal (of
revenue maximisation)."
The so called "price over volume" strategy had allowed
global potash producers to support prices for years before the
system started to crack and was finally done for by Uralkali's
breakup with Belaruskali.
"Since the potash market has reached a greater stability,
the company is seeking to maximise its revenue through
stimulating prices," Uralkali said.
It posted a 17 percent year-on-year increase in
first-quarter revenue to $862 million on the back of production
growth, albeit at lower prices.
"Robust demand enabled us to sell a large volume, which we
produced working at almost full capacity," Osipov said. Sales
volumes were up 63 percent to 3.1 million tonnes of potassium
chloride (KCl), while the average export price was down 31
percent to $215 per tonne.
REBUILDING STOCKS
Uralkali said that since January customers had begun
rebuilding their depleted stocks of the fertiliser ahead of the
northern hemisphere spring sowing season.
"We expect the momentum to continue," said Oleg Petrov,
Uralkali head of sales. The company is maintaining its forecast
that global deliveries of potash will hit a new record of 58
million tonnes this year, up 7 percent, he added.
Uralkali expects to sign a new contract with China, one of
the world's main consumers of potash, in the fourth quarter, he
said.
Currently, Uralkali has a contract to supply China with
700,000 tonnes of potash in the first half of this year, and
additionally provides spot supplies by rail running at about
60,000 tonnes per month.
In April, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko met
with tycoon Dmitry Mazepin, whose firm Uralchem has a stake in
Uralkali, and signalled that he was interested in ending a
dispute that has hurt both sides, but did not say if the
alliance could be restored.
Asked about the prospects of this happening, Osipov told the
call: "The meeting was positive, but there are no answers yet;
we'll see."
In a separate statement, Uralkali, whose net debt stood at
$4 billion at the end of March, said it had signed a five-year
$450 million loan agreement with international banks. The money
will be used to refinance other loans.
It also said it was still on track to cancel 12.5 percent of
its treasury shares. The move will decrease its share capital,
and increase its free float to 38 percent from the current 33
percent.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey and
William Hardy)