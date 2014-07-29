(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash producer, said it may increase the price
for a new 2015 supply contract with China by 10 percent,
pressing efforts to restore prices to levels seen before last
year's slump.
Global potash prices fell sharply after Uralkali quit a
powerful trading alliance with Belarus in July 2013, sparking
competition among producers who had previously maintained price
discipline.
"Traditionally, China's market, which is set to consume 12
million tonnes of potash this year, is a growth driver," Oleg
Petrov, Uralkali's head of sales, told Reuters. "The estimated
price may exceed the current contract price by 10 percent."
China is the world's largest potash consumer whose contracts
are seen as a benchmark by the bulk of market participants.
Currently, Uralkali has a contract to supply China with 700,000
tonnes of the soil nutrient at $305 per tonne on a
cost-and-freight basis.
Negotiations over the new contract are expected to start
this autumn and to end by January 2015, Petrov said in emailed
answers to Reuters questions. He declined to comment on the
volume of future supplies.
A 10 percent increase in the 2015 contract price would still
leave prices far behind the $400-per-tonne level, at which
Uralkali had been supplying potash to China in the first half of
2013, before the collapse of its trading alliance.
However, a new Chinese contract should stimulate growth in
consumption and global potash deliveries are expected to reach
60 million tonnes in 2015, up 2 million tonnes from 2014,
Uralkali said.
Its withdrawal from the Belarus trading venture, which
controlled 40 percent of the $20 billion global market for the
fertiliser, left a group called Canpotex - owned by Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
- as the world's top export group.
Potash Corp said last week it had a strong potash order book
from U.S. buyers for the second half, and Canpotex was fully
committed through the third quarter with China driving some of
the renewed potash demand.
