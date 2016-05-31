MOSCOW May 31 The Russian government has
approved a blueprint aimed at launching Urals crude futures in
November, including some changes related to oil exporting
schedules, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The contracts are expected to be launched at St Petersburg
International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), Russia's largest
commodities exchange, with a view to trade Urals futures on a
free on board (FOB) basis of the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk.
Russia has been trying to launch a Urals futures contract
for a decade, ever since President Vladimir Putin said he was
unhappy that the blend was sold at such a big discount to Brent.
SPIMEX's first deputy president, Mikhail Temnichenko, told
Reuters the oil pipeline monopoly Transneft would
have to have formed its exporting schedule for Primorsk no later
than by the fifth day of each month preceding the month of the
shipments, in order to facilitate trading.
"Based on the FOB Primorsk, one may sell all the Russian oil
at all the outlets, it should be very convenient," he said.
Currently, the schedule is formed no less than a week before
the start of the month for which the plan is made.
Temnichenko said Transneft has to move to the new method no
later than October when it would provide the schedule for
November.
Oil industry experts and companies' officials are sceptical
that Urals can be traded as a standalone benchmark.
Analysts and traders say the main reason for the failure so
far to launch is the absence of a liquid over-the-counter
physical market for Urals, which makes the creation of
exchange-traded derivative instruments problematic.
Urals is currently priced in the physical market at a
discount to Brent by pricing agencies, which poll
traders and refiners.
According to Reuters data, the discount in the Mediterranean
BFO-URL-E averaged around $0.84 per barrel in 2015 and $0.99
in 2014. Russia normally exports almost 2 million barrels per
day of the Urals blend from its Baltic and Black Sea ports.
(Reporting by Olga Yagova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by David Evans)