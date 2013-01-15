MOSCOW Jan 15 Gabriel, a 4-year-old Russian boy
with Down Syndrome, can count in English the days before he
joins the American couple he calls mama and papa. He doesn't
know his adoption might never happen, thanks to a political
tit-for-tat between Moscow and Washington.
Gabriel thinks he will soon fly to Idaho with Rebecca and
Brian Preece, but the courts have halted the process, and
President Vladimir Putin says Russian children should be brought
up in Russia, as a matter of pride.
A new law stopping adoptions by Americans, which came into
effect on Jan. 1, too late to stop Gabriel's, the Preeces
thought, was in response to U.S. legislation intended to punish
Russians accused of violating human rights.
The problem, campaigners say, is that most orphans with
disabilities never find parents in Russia. Often American or
other foreign parents are their only hope for a life outside
Russia's mostly poorly funded orphanages.
"We have his clothes all laid out on the bed upstairs that
we were going to dress him in to pick him up, his little snow
boots and his snow suit and his 12 layers of clothing to stay
warm," says Rebecca Preece, her eyes brimming with tears.
"We talked about going for a car ride today and then getting
on an airplane together," says the 34-year-old American from
Boise, the Idaho capital, sitting in the lobby of a Moscow hotel
with husband Brian.
The couple, who had carried out the legal procedures to
adopt Gabriel, were on their way to court on Tuesday when they
were told that their case was on hold.
"We were told the judge received something from the Supreme
Court yesterday telling her not to sign the final decree until
further instruction," Rebecca Preece said.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was quoted as saying in
late December that six children whose adoptions had been
approved by courts would be able to go to the United States,
while those whose cases were still pending would stay.
The Preeces, who own a fireplace business, were thought to
be among the first group. Another couple, the Bonners, also
thought they would soon be able to take home five-year-old
Jaymi, who also has Down Syndrome. Their case was frozen, too.
"It seems that we are almost just numbers that are thrown
out," said Jeana Bonner, who is bringing up two daughters in
Salt Lake City, Utah, with her accountant husband.
"We just want to show that the children that we have grown
to love, and all of the orphans here, they are not numbers,
they're children. They love and deserve to be loved, and there
are families that can provide that for them."
POLITICS INTERFERE
The two couples, who did not know each other before, have
their own biological children at home. Both have a child with
Down Syndrome.
More than 650,000 children are considered orphans in Russia,
and 110,000 of them lived in state institutions in 2011,
official data shows. There were about 7,400 adoptions by Russian
families in 2011, compared with 3,400 adoptions by families
abroad.
American families adopt more Russian children than those of
any other country, with more than 60,000 cases since the 1991
collapse of the Soviet Union, including 962 in 2011.
Tens of thousands of people protested against the law in
Moscow on Sunday, saying vulnerable children were being used as
pawns in a political battle.
"Legally, he's our child and he's stuck. He is a political
hostage," said Brian Preece of Gabriel.
"They are not political pawns, they are kids. They need
moms, they need dads, they need brothers and sisters," he said.
But Russian lawmakers said 19 Russian-born children adopted
by Americans had died in the past decade.
"We don't want to sell our children or harvest their organs
or any of these ridiculous rumours we hear about. We want to
give a family to a child that needs one because we are members
of a family and we know what that means, and that's all we
want," Rebecca Preece said.
"We are extremely, extremely heartbroken. Our son was
expecting us to come today. He knows he is being adopted into a
family. He calls me 'mama' and my husband 'papa' ... Politics
mean nothing to us; our families are what are important, and we
are just trying to complete the process," she added.
The two mothers said they would stay in Moscow to fight to
take the children home.
"I wasn't planning on this situation. This wasn't a thought
last week," said Brian Preece. "I planned on being in a pool
with them tonight, swimming with them. That's what I was
planning."
BUILDING A BOND
Both Gabriel and Jaymi were given up by their biological
parents and have met their adoptive families several times in
orphanages in Moscow.
"It's something that starts slow. When you first see their
picture, you start imagining them in your life and your family
and opening your heart to them," said Jeana Bonner.
"It's a very vulnerable place to be, to say, 'We're going to
love you', and even though we don't know the end result yet, we
still are going to do that. And the more we visited her, every
time we came back, that grew and grew," she added.
The Preeces hope they will still be able to tell Gabriel on
Wednesday that they will be together soon.
"We'll just let him know that we are still here, we're still
his mama and papa, and we just have to wait a little while for
that plane, right?" said Rebecca Preece.