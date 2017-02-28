Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
(Corrects to deputy ForMin, not FinMin, in headline)
MOSCOW Feb 28 Relations between Russia and the United States are at the lowest level since the Cold War, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister.
The RIA news agency also quoted Ryabkov as saying Russia would analyse signals and approaches stemming from the debut Donald Trump's address to the Congress. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Polina Devitt)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.