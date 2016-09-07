MOSCOW, Sept 7 Expanded U.S. sanctions on Russia
are not consistent with talks over possible cooperation between
Russia and the United States in other areas, Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
"This is not consistent with talks over possible cooperation
in sensitive areas that the two presidents discussed," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack
Obama met during the G20 summit in China earlier this week.
