MOSCOW, Sept 7 Expanded U.S. sanctions on Russia are not consistent with talks over possible cooperation between Russia and the United States in other areas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is not consistent with talks over possible cooperation in sensitive areas that the two presidents discussed," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met during the G20 summit in China earlier this week. (Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)