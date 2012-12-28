BRIEF-Xilinx says CEO Moshe Gavrielov's 2017 total compensation was $6.3 mln
* Xilinx says CEO Moshe Gavrielov's 2017 total compensation $6.3 million versus $5.9 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 28 President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Friday banning Americans from adopting Russian children, the Kremlin said.
The law, which also imposes other measures in retaliation for U.S. legislation designed to punish Russians accused of human rights abuses, will come into force on Jan. 1 and is likely to add to strains in relations with Washington.
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, a move that comes after a brief delay in delivery of the first MAX last month.