* Russian ban on adoptions by Americans took effect on Jan.
1
* Putin's spokesman says despite ban, bilateral deal expires
next year
* Kremlin says unclear what it means for pending adoptions
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 10 President Vladimir Putin's
spokesman said on Thursday that a bilateral agreement with
United States regulating adoptions will remain in effect for
another year despite a new Russian law banning Americans from
adopting Russian children.
The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, did not say whether that meant
Americans could continue to adopt Russian children until the
bilateral agreement, which took effect on Nov. 1, expires next
January.
But the announcement could offer a ray of hope to Americans
who were in the process of adopting Russian children before
Putin approved the ban in retaliation against U.S. legislation
intended to punish Russians accused of violating human rights.
The ban took effect on Jan. 1, and Russia said it informed
the United States the same day of its intention to terminate the
bilateral agreement, which had been sought by Russia as a way to
keep tabs on the welfare of Russians adopted by Americans.
But the agreement stipulates that it remains in force until
one year after either of the parties informs the other of its
intention to terminate it. It was not immediately clear if the
bilateral deal, which sets rules for adoptions between the two
countries, would conflict with the ban.
"The agreement is still in effect," state-run news agency
RIA quoted Peskov as saying.
Peskov confirmed that to Reuters, but said it would be up to
legal experts to determine what effect it might have on
adoptions that were underway.
"I am not a legal expert," he said.
A prominent Russian defence lawyer, Genri Reznik, told Ekho
Moskvy radio station that because an article of the Russian
constitution says international treaties take precedence over
Russian laws if they contradict one another, adoptions could
continue.
"Peskov's announcement means that ... the whole procedure of
adoptions of Russian children by American citizens will continue
to be applied for another year," he said.
If that is the case, it would please the United States and
could ease criticism from opponents of the Kremlin and from
child rights activists who have accused the Russian government
of making vulnerable children pawns in a political dispute.
If not, it would be likely to stoke such criticism and add
to the frustration and dismay of Americans who saw their hopes
of adopting Russian children dashed by the ban.
Opponents of Putin are planning a protest march over the law
in Moscow on Sunday.
PENDING CASES
Russian officials say the deaths of 19 Russian-born children
adopted by American parents in the past decade motivated the
ban, as well as what they perceive as the overly lenient
treatment of those parents by U.S. courts and law enforcement.
Critics of the ban say Russian orphanages are woefully
overcrowded and that the number of adoptions by Russian families
remain modest. Americans have adopted more than 60,000 Russian
children since the 1991 Soviet collapse, including 962 in 2011.
After Putin approved the ban, Peskov was quoted as saying
that six children whose adoption had been approved by courts
would be able to go to the United States, while 46 other
children whose adoptions was still underway would not.
The U.S. State Department said it did not know yet how the
one-year grace period before the U.S.-Russian agreement ends
would affect the cases of American families whose efforts to
adopt Russian children were underway before the law was passed.
"We are very hopeful that in the spirit of the original
agreement and out of humanitarian concern that we will be able
to work through those cases that have been begun," spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland told reporters.
She said the State Department was sifting through emails
from about 950 American families to establish where they were in
the process of seeking to adopt Russian children. She did not
give a precise number of how many children might be involved.
Peskov's statement came on a day when some Russian media
reported that a boy at a children's home in the Chelyabinsk
region had sent Putin a letter asking him to let him go to the
United States to be with an American couple.
The boy, Maxim Kargapoltsev, 14, later told journalists that
he had not sent Putin a letter - echoing denials by the head of
the orphanage and Peskov, who said the Kremlin had not received
any communication from him.
But Kargapoltsev said he had been in touch with an American
couple from Virginia, the Wallens, for seven years and that they
had submitted documents to start an adoption process last year.
"If it's no, then it's no. We'll keep fighting. I will
finish studying ... and somehow, I will go to live with them in
the United States anyway," he said. "If not now, then later."