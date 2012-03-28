WASHINGTON, March 28 House of Representatives S peaker John Boehner asked President Barack Obama on Wednesday to clearly state publicly whether he planned any concessions to Russia on the U.S. missile defense program.

Boehner, in a letter to Obama that was released to the media, said he was alarmed by Obama's overheard private remarks assuring Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday that he would have "more flexibility" to deal with contentious arms control issues after the Nov. 6 presidential elections.

Obama and Medvedev were attending a nuclear security summit in Seoul and were unaware their conversation was being picked up by microphones as reporters were led into the room.

"Given the specter you have raised of shifting positions, it would be appropriate that you state publicly and clearly that no unilateral concessions will be made to the Russians, before or after the election," Boehner, who is a Republican, wrote to Democrat Obama.

Boehner said it was "troubling that you would suggest to Russian leaders that their reckless ambition would be rewarded with greater 'flexibility'."

If Obama is planning concessions on missile defense, Boehner said, the president should report them and consult "immediately" with the appropriate committees in Congress. (Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Philip Barbara)