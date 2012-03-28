WASHINGTON, March 28 House of Representatives
S peaker John Boehner asked President Barack Obama on Wednesday
to clearly state publicly whether he planned any concessions to
Russia on the U.S. missile defense program.
Boehner, in a letter to Obama that was released to the
media, said he was alarmed by Obama's overheard private remarks
assuring Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday that he
would have "more flexibility" to deal with contentious arms
control issues after the Nov. 6 presidential elections.
Obama and Medvedev were attending a nuclear security summit
in Seoul and were unaware their conversation was being picked up
by microphones as reporters were led into the room.
"Given the specter you have raised of shifting positions, it
would be appropriate that you state publicly and clearly that no
unilateral concessions will be made to the Russians, before or
after the election," Boehner, who is a Republican, wrote to
Democrat Obama.
Boehner said it was "troubling that you would suggest to
Russian leaders that their reckless ambition would be rewarded
with greater 'flexibility'."
If Obama is planning concessions on missile defense, Boehner
said, the president should report them and consult "immediately"
with the appropriate committees in Congress.
(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Philip Barbara)