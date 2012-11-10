Nov 10 The United States has refused a request
from Russia that convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout be returned
to his home country to spend the remainder of his 25-year prison
term, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Saturday.
Bout, 54, was sentenced in April after a Manhattan federal
court trial jury convicted him on charges that he agreed to sell
arms to people he thought were militants intent on attacking
American soldiers in Colombia.
He was the subject of a book called "Merchant of Death" and
inspiration for a film "Lord of War" starring Nicolas Cage.
Bout's case has strained ties between Moscow and Washington
- he said he was a legitimate businessman and the Russian
Foreign Ministry argued he was convicted on unreliable evidence.
Konstantin Dolgov, Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy
and the Rule of Law at the Foreign Ministry told the Russian
Interfax agency on Saturday that Russia's bid to have Bout
extradited had failed.
"We have received with concern the decision by the U.S.
Department of Justice in relation to Viktor Bout," Dolgov told
Interfax. Dolgov said that Moscow "will continue to use all
diplomatic and legal options to send Viktor Bout to Russia."
In August, the Russian Justice Ministry said it had filed a
formal request to the United States asking its counterpart to
provide it with a copy of Bout's verdict, which would allow it
to start the transfer process if the American side agreed.
Albert Dayan, Bout's New York lawyer, could not immediately
be reached for comment. Representatives of the U.S. Department
of Justice did not return requests for comment.
Bout, who Amnesty International says has been involved in
embargo-busting arms deals to human rights abusers in Angola,
Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo, was
arrested in Bangkok in 2008 after a U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration (DEA) sting operation and later extradited to New
York to face trial.
U.S. informants posed as arms buyers from the Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC, and met Bout in
Thailand to buy an arsenal of military weaponry, which
prosecutors said he agreed to provide.
Bout had lived untroubled in Russia, frustrating U.S.
officials seeking his prosecution, until he was lured to
Bangkok. Russia fought unsuccessfully for his repatriation from
Thailand after his arrest.