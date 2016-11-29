A picture of Cuban former president Fidel Castro hangs in front of the Cuban National Library at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

MOSCOW The views of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump generally coincide, but the two men disagree about the role of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin paid tribute to Castro after his death on Friday calling him a "true friend of Russia", while Trump dubbed the Cuban "a brutal dictator."

"They are not identical, of course, there may be differences," Peskov said of the two men's views.

"In general they coincide a lot, of course. But without doubt there are differences, including when it comes to assessing the role of Castro. Yes, their differences on that one are plain to see," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

