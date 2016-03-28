MOSCOW, March 28 The director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, visited Moscow at the start of March, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov as saying on Monday.

Brennan had meetings at Russia's Federal Security Service, among other places, and his visit was not linked to the decision by Moscow to start withdrawing its forces from Syria, Syromolotov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)