MOSCOW Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it was angered by a U.S. government decision to withdraw the credentials of five out of the six Russian honorary consuls in the United States.

In a statement, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the United States was spreading anti-Russian propaganda and U.S. intelligence was conducting "provocations" against Russian diplomats in the United States and elsewhere.

The statement said the honorary consuls affected were based in Utah, California, Minnesota, Florida and Puerto Rico.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)