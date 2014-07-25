MOSCOW, July 25 A 61-year old American man who
was cycling in Russia carrying "messages of peace" was killed by
a Russian drunk driver in a hit and run accident, news agency
Itar-Tass reported local police as saying on Friday.
Ron McGerity who was touring historic Russian cities around
Moscow by bicycle, was struck by an intoxicated truck driver on
Thursday. The driver was later detained, Itar-Tass said.
McGerity, who was in Russia as part of a planned ride
through 61 countries to promote messages of peace, was hit while
cycling on a road between the cities of Kostroma and Ivanovo in
Ivanovskaya Province, around 280 kilometres northeast of Moscow.
The last photographs posted by McGerity on his Facebook page
showed him on his specially designed bicycle in front of the
mausoleum of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin in Moscow's Red
Square.
His personal website said cycling was a vehicle for charity
fundraising that gave him a chance to deliver "peaceful and
spiritual civic messages" to local officials around the world.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Susan Fenton)