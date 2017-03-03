Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW A proposed increase in U.S. defence spending is an internal matter for Washington and does not concern Russia unless it disrupts the existing strategic balance of power, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump this week proposed a $54 billion increase in defence spending and said he wanted to launch the biggest military buildup in American history to make up for what he called a depleted armed forces.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.