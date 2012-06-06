MOSCOW Russia accused the United States on Wednesday of encouraging Georgia to seek revenge against Moscow for a 2008 war, a day after U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton promised new U.S. military support for Tbilisi.

In a strongly worded statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said the United States' support of Georgia's bid to join NATO, as well as "massive supplies of arms from abroad" encouraged Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's "criminal adventures" that led to the five-day war.

On Tuesday, Clinton pledged U.S. support for the training of pro-Western Georgia's military in coastal defence and underscored Washington's rejection of Russia's "occupation" of two separatist regions.

"Senior U.S. officials have once again made strong statements in support of Saakashvili, word for word repeating the false theses of his propaganda regarding the 'Russian occupation of Georgia,' thus fuelling the revanchist aspirations of Tbilisi," Lukashevich said in the statement.

Russia sent troops into Georgia, routing the small South Caucasus country's military, after Georgia's U.S.-trained military attacked the pro-Russian rebel region of South Ossetia. The conflict also enveloped breakaway Abkhazia on the Black Sea.

Moscow recognised both regions as independent countries following the war. A handful of nations have followed Russia's lead, despite insistence from Tbilisi that the areas are part of its sovereign territory.

Georgia says it wants to use peaceful diplomatic means to bring the two regions back into its fold.

Georgia and Russia still have no diplomatic relations and communicate through Swiss diplomats.

South Ossetia and Abkhazia have governed themselves since separatist wars after the 1991 Soviet collapse, but rely heavily on Russia for financial and military support.

(Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Rosalind Russell)