MOSCOW Nov 6 Trading house Gunvor said on Thursday it had not been notified of any investigation into the company after media reports that U.S. prosecutors had opened a money-laundering probe into co-founder Gennady Timchenko.

"The company is caught in the political crossfire. We cannot comment on any investigation into Mr Timchenko," Gunvor said in an emailed statement. "There has never been evidence shown to support allegations against Gunvor, and we have been more than forthright in substantiating our position." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)