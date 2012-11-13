MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin
spoke to Barack Obama by telephone and congratulated him a
second time over his victory in the U.S. presidential election,
the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Putin wished Obama success in "forming a new team" and the
two leaders "confirmed their interest in the consistent
development of bilateral relations in all areas including
economic aspects," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin repeated an invitation to visit Russia and Obama
expressed readiness to do so, the statement said.
Putin had sent a Obama a telegram on Nov. 7, the day after
the election, congratulating him on winning "by a big margin"
after a tough campaign and saying he hoped Obama would visit
Russia next year.
Relations between Moscow and Washington, badly damaged by
Russia's 2008 war with pro-Western Georgia, improved after Obama
moved to "reset" ties early in his first term and signed a
nuclear arms treaty with then-President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010.
Ties between the nuclear-armed Cold War foes have been
strained since by disputes over issues including uprisings in
Libya and Syria, Putin's accusations of U.S. support for
opposition protests, U.S. missile defence plans and U.S.
criticism of the jailing of Russian punk band Pussy Riot.
Obama's relationship with Medvedev is seen as warmer than
with Putin but the Russian leader made clear he preferred Obama
to Mitt Romney, saying in September that the Republican's
criticism of Russia was "mistaken" and calling Obama "an honest
person who really wants to change much for the better".
In a foreign policy decree issued after his inauguration to
a six-year term in May, Putin said Moscow wanted to bring
cooperation with Washington "to a truly strategic level" but
that the United States must treat Russia as an equal and refrain
form interfering in its affairs.