By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
MOSCOW, Dec 9 Russia's foreign minister urged
parliament on Sunday to agree a tough response to a U.S. law
punishing Russian human rights violators, increasing the risk of
a chill in relations with Washington.
Moscow announced restrictions on meat imports from the
United States on Friday although it denied suggestions it had
done so in response to the U.S. Senate's passage a day earlier
of the so-called Magnitsky Act.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the parliament should
now respond and Alexei Pushkov, a senior parliamentary deputy
from President Vladimir Putin's party, said the State Duma lower
house would discuss retaliatory measures this week.
"As this is an attempt to interfere in our internal affairs,
I would be very interested in a reaction by the state Duma that
would be collective, on a multi-party basis and representing all
party groups," Lavrov said in televised remarks.
Puskhov, who heads the chamber's foreign affairs committee,
said a majority of lawmakers wanted a tough response, calling
for visa restrictions on U.S. citizens who have violated human
rights. He did not say who this might include or what rights
violations they were accused of making.
"The Americans have reminded us about the way Russia is
viewed on Capitol Hill," Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser
to Putin, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
"Stereotypes about our country persist and no one can get
rid of them. So the Americans have made an extremely unfriendly
move against us."
President Barack Obama, who launched a "reset" in relations
with Russia less than four years ago, is likely to sign the
Magnitsky legislation, which will test his and Putin's resolve
to improve relations since both won elections this year.
The new U.S. legislation would bar visas for Russian
officials linked to the 2009 death in custody of Sergei
Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer who accused federal investigators of
stealing $230 million from the state.
Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on
Thursday that Russia would bar entry for Americans "guilty of
crude human rights abuses."
Moscow has also warned it would respond with "asymmetrical"
measures. Areas in which the United States wants Russian
cooperation most include nuclear arms control and Iran.
DAMAGE MAY BE LIMITED
But there are also signs that Putin, back in the presidency
since May, wants to limit the damage to relations with Russia's
former Cold War enemy.
Political analysts say the Magnitsky Act will probably not
derail Russian assistance on Afghanistan, affect diplomacy aimed
at curbing Iran's nuclear programme, or deepen disputes over
U.S. missile defence and the conflict in Syria.
Moscow is trying to ensure its interests are protected in
Syria. Despite frequent denials that it is shifting position,
Moscow appears to be preparing for when President Bashar
al-Assad leaves power.
The Senate approved the "Magnitsky Act" as part of a broader
bill to lift a Cold War-era restriction and grant Russia
"permanent normal trade relations, " or PNTR.
Despite Russian denials, analysts saw a link between the
Magnitsky Act and Moscow's announcement of restrictions on meat
imports from several countries, including the United States.
In a joint statement on Saturday, U.S. Trade Representative
Ron Kirk and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Russia's new
requirement for imported beef and pork to be certified free of
ractopamine, a feed additive used in the U.S. meat industry but
banned in some other countries, appeared to be a violation of
Moscow's obligations to the World Trade Organisation.
The move could potentially make producers from the United
States, which exports more than $500 million a year worth of
beef and pork to Russia, less competitive, giving an advantage
to China and the European Union, where ractopamine is banned.
Russia's plant and health regulator, Rosselkhoznadzor, said
it had warned over a year ago about the "inadmissibility" of
meat with ractopamine to Russia.