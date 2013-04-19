(Adds details, context)
By Denis Dyomkin
SOCHI, Russia, April 19 Russia and the United
States remain at odds over U.S. plans for an anti-missile shield
in Europe following talks in Moscow this week with President
Barack Obama's national security adviser, a senior aide to
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
White House national security adviser Tom Donilon met Putin
and senior Russian officials in the highest-level face-to-face
talks since Obama began a new term in January at a time of tense
relations with Moscow.
"There is no progress on missile defence," Putin's foreign
policy aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to news agency RIA.
Moscow says a missile defence system the United States is
deploying in Europe together with NATO, mainly to combat a
potential threats from Iran, may undermine Russia's security and
upset the post-Cold War balance of power.
The Pentagon said last month it would station additional
missile interceptors in Alaska in response to North Korean
threats and at the same time forgo a new type of interceptor
that would have been deployed in Europe as part of the shield.
NATO and U.S. officials have expressed hope that the change
could help end the standoff by removing what Russia has called a
chief concern: that the system's interceptors could eventually
shoot down its long-range nuclear missiles.
But Ushakov said that U.S. proposals he said were laid out
in a message delivered by Donilon contained little that was new
and "did not make us very happy", though he added that Russia
would examine them further, RIA reported.
He did not describe the proposals. In the past, the United
States has offered ways to cooperate on missile defence,
including joint assessments of threats, but has rejected
Russia's call for a closely integrated joint system.
U.S. missile defence plans have been an irritant in ties for
years.
The countries are also at odds over the war in Syria, and
relations have been increasingly strained over human rights
issues and what Putin's critics say is a crackdown on dissent
since he returned to the presidency last May.
However, in a sign of an effort to improve ties, the White
House said after Donilon's talks that Putin and Obama would hold
a bilateral summit in September, when Russia hosts the G20
summit, in addition to meeting during a G8 summit in June.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams)