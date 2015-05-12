* U.S.-Russian relations at a low ebb
* Kerry, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine
By Arshad Mohammed and Denis Dyomkin
SOCHI, Russia, May 12 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry hopes to explore Russia's willingness to curb its
involvement in Ukraine and its support for Syria's president at
talks on Tuesday with President Vladimir Putin.
Kerry flew to the Black Sea resort of Sochi for the
highest-level U.S. visit to Russia in two years, to discuss
issues including the Iran nuclear talks, Yemen and Libya.
With relations between Russia and the United States at their
lowest level since the Cold War, the trip appeared designed as
much to maintain contact as anything else.
"It's important for us to keep these lines of communication
open. It's important to try to talk to the senior
decision-maker," said a senior U.S. State Department official
who briefed reporters travelling with Kerry.
"We have a lot of business that we could do together if
there is interest," said the official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, welcomed the meeting as a
positive step.
"Through dialogue, it is possible to find ways for a
normalisation, closer coordination in dealing with international
problems," he Peskov reporters.
But he added: "Russia was never the initiator of this
cooling of relations."
Kerry is also expected to meet Russian Foreign Minsiter
Sergei Lavrov while in Sochi.
Relations between Washington and Moscow have sunk since
Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in March of last year and
backed pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine. Moscow accuses
Washington of orchestrating last year's overthrow of a Ukrainian
president who was backed by Russia.
The United States has accused Russia of failing to withdraw
heavy equipment such as air defense systems, tanks and artillery
from eastern Ukraine in violation of a peace plan agreed in
February and known as Minsk 2.
Russia denies Western and Ukrainian accusations that it is
arming the pro-Russian separatists battling the government and
supporting them with its own military forces. More than 6,100
people have been killed since April 2014 in the Ukraine crisis.
The United States and European Union imposed economic
sanctions on Russia after it annexed Crimea and have intensified
them since. The U.S. official dangled the possibility of easing
them if Russia complied with the Minsk plan, which calls for
withdrawing heavy weaponry and respecting Ukraine's border.
Washington and Moscow are also at odds over the civil war in
Syria, where Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
while the United States wants a political transition to end his
family's four-decade rule.
While there have been no outward signs of a Russian reversal
on Ukraine or Syria, U.S. officials hope recent defeats to
Assad's forces may change Moscow's stance.
Insurgents overran the town of Jisr al Shughour last month
and the provincial city of Idlib a month earlier, both in the
rich agricultural province of Idlib.
The senior U.S. official also said it was important to meet
Putin to discuss the Iran nuclear talks, which aim to reach an
agreement by June 30 under which Tehran would curb its atomic
program in exchange for the easing of economic sanctions.
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper)