MOSCOW, July 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin
called for better relations with the United States on Friday in
a congratulatory message to President Barack Obama marking U.S.
Independence Day.
Relations are at their lowest ebb in years, soured by
disagreements over the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria and by
differences on human rights and democracy. Both are
veto-weilding members of the United Nations Security Council.
"The head of the Russian state expressed hope that ... ties
between the two countries will develop successfully on the basis
of pragmatism and equality despite difficulties and
disagreements," the Kremlin said in a statement.
"Vladimir Putin also highlighted that Russia and the United
States, as countries carrying exceptional responsibility for
safeguarding international stability and security, should
cooperate not only in the interests of their own nations but
also the whole world," it said.
The United States has curbed its cooperation with Russia and
imposed sanctions on some Russian firms and individuals over
Moscow's role in Ukraine following Russia's annexation of the
Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.
Washington has also threatened to impose more sanctions on
Russia over what it regards as Moscow's support for a separatist
rebellion in east Ukraine.
Moscow denies orchestrating the uprising and accuses
Washington of trying to contain its former Cold War enemy to try
to continue what Moscow regards as U.S. hegemony.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)