MOSCOW Oct 9 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Sunday that the United States had been taking
aggressive steps that threatened Russia's national security, the
RIA news agency reported.
"We have witnessed a fundamental change of circumstances
when it comes to the aggressive Russophobia that now lies at the
heart of U.S. policy towards Russia," it quoted Lavrov as
saying.
"It's not just a rhetorical Russophobia, but aggressive
steps that really hurt our national interests and pose a threat
to our security."
