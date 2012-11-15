MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia warned on Thursday that
the U.S. Congress will damage relations with Moscow if it passes
legislation designed to punish Russian officials for human
rights violations, and promised a firm response.
U.S. lawmakers may vote on Friday on a measure directing the
government to deny visas to Russian officials involved in the
detention, abuse or death of a lawyer who died in a Moscow jail
in 2009 and freeze any assets they might have in U.S. banks.
"Such a step will unavoidably have a negative effect of the
whole range of Russian-U.S. relations ... We will have to react,
and react toughly, depending on the final version of this
unfriendly, provocative act," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman
Alexander Lukashevich said.