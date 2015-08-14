MOSCOW Aug 14 Russia sees no reason for the United States to push forward with plans to deploy a missile shield in Europe following the July nuclear deal with Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

"We don't see any reason to continue with the programme, let alone at such an accelerated pace," he said. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)