BRAZIL'S OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS INJUNCTION BLOCKING CARCARA PROSPECT SALE WAS OVERTURNED
MOSCOW Aug 14 Russia sees no reason for the United States to push forward with plans to deploy a missile shield in Europe following the July nuclear deal with Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.
"We don't see any reason to continue with the programme, let alone at such an accelerated pace," he said. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, posted a surprise profit, helped by the sale of the Moapa project and cost-cutting.