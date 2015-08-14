* Moscow steps up rhetoric in wake of Iranian nuclear deal
MOSCOW, Aug 14 Russia urged the United States on
Friday to scrap plans to station parts of a missile shield
system in Europe now that Iran has reached an agreement with
world powers to limit its nuclear programme.
Moscow has long opposed the plan, which it sees as a threat
to its nuclear deterrence, and vowed to retaliate if it goes
ahead. Washington has previously assured Moscow the shield was
meant as protection from "rogue" states like Iran, and not
directed against Russia.
Since the July agreement under which Tehran agreed to curb
its nuclear programme in exchange for an easing of U.N., U.S.
and European Union sanctions, Moscow has stepped up its rhetoric
against the missile shield.
"We don't see any reason to continue with the programme, let
alone at such an accelerated pace and with a clear aim at the
Russian nuclear potential," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei
Ryabkov told reporters.
The latest spat threatens to further worsen a deep chill in
ties between Moscow and Washington, now at their lowest point
since the Cold War because of the conflict in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week said
Barack Obama "was not telling the truth" in comments he made in
2009 linking the need for a missile shield to what the president
called the "real threat" from Iranian nuclear and ballistic
missile activity.
"ARTIFICIAL ARGUMENTS"
At the time, Obama said: "As long as the threat from Iran
persists, we will go forward with a missile defense system that
is cost-effective and proven. If the Iranian threat is
eliminated, we will have a stronger basis for security, and the
driving force for missile defense construction in Europe will be
removed."
Moscow says those comments mean that with the resolution of
the Iranian nuclear issue, Washington should now walk away from
the missile shield plan.
But William Stevens, spokesman for the U.S. embassy in
Moscow, said even if the agreement was fully implemented, it did
not annul the threat from Iran's ballistic missiles that Obama
also mentioned back in 2009.
Under the July deal, U.N. sanctions on Iran's ballistic
missiles programme will stay in place for eight years.
"As long as Iran goes on developing and deploying ballistic
missiles, the U.S. together with its allies and partners will be
working to ensure protection from this threat, including through
deploying the NATO missile shield system," Stevens said.
Ryabkov said Moscow ruled out the possibility of using
mid-range ballistic missiles with non-nuclear warheads to target
Europe.
"So I conclude that the U.S. administration is artificially
stitching arguments together behind a decision to continue and
increase the pace of creating the European missile shield that
was in fact taken for different reasons," he said.
If the shield goes ahead, Russia has said it would
retaliate, including by deploying short-range Iskander ballistic
missiles in its enclave of Kaliningrad, on the border with NATO
members Poland and Lithuania.
Ryabkov also said Russia and Iran had agreed on two
bilateral deals as part of implementing the wider nuclear
agreement, and were now discussing the details.
He said Russia would take in some 8 tonnes of low-enriched
uranium from Iran in exchange for supplies of natural uranium.
Moscow and Tehran would also produce medical isotopes at Iran's
Fordow uranium enrichment facility.
