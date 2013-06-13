* Russia says will not give back texts claimed by U.S. group
* Tug-of-war adds to Moscow-Washington tensions
* Part of disputed collection moved to museum
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday that a years-long spat with the United States
over thousands of Jewish religious writings should end now that
some are on display in Moscow's new Jewish museum.
Russia has resisted calls to return the so-called Schneerson
collection to the New York-based Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch group,
descendants of the last private owner of the writings, and Putin
said they were part of Russia's cultural heritage.
"For the Jewish people, Russia has been a homeland for
centuries, as it remains so today," Putin said while visiting
the museum to launch its latest exhibition.
"I hope that moving the Schneerson library to the Jewish
Museum and Tolerance Center...will put an end to this problem
once and for all," said the former KGB spy, who has sought to
celebrate Russia as country of many religions while fostering
close ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.
The Schneerson collection consists of thousands of Jewish
books, religious papers and manuscripts, some of them dating
back to the 16th century, their leather-covered spines showing
the effects of age.
The 4,425 books that will be kept at the museum include
editions of the Torah and Talmud with unique margin notes by
Hasidic leaders of the Chabad-Lubavitch community, which
considers the whole collection its inheritance.
They were left for safekeeping from the turmoil of the World
War One in a warehouse in what is now western Russia's Smolensk
province, but later were taken by the newly installed Bolshevik
state and finally kept in Russia's state library until recently.
"Jewish books should be held in Jewish organisations," said
Alexander Boroda, head of the Russian Federation of Jewish
Communities and the museum's director.
"It is a restoration of historical justice that they will be
managed by the Jewish community."
The 500 books that have been brought to the museum are held
in glass-covered bookstalls in a room with regulated humidity
and temperature set at 18 degrees C (64 F) to preserve the
paper. The rest are to be moved there by the end of the year.
DISPUTE
It remains unclear whether the move will defuse the
diplomatic and legal tug-of-war that started even before the
1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and has weighed on bilateral
ties between Moscow and Washington.
Moscow reacted angrily when a U.S. judge ruled in January
that Russia should pay $50,000 a day in fines for failure to
return the books.
Chabad-Lubavitch declined to comment on the matter, while
the U.S. ambassador to Moscow said talks were still ongoing.
"We continue to work with all sides - and there are many
sides in this discussion - on a resolution that will be
acceptable to all sides, and irrespective of what happened today
we continue to do that," Ambassador Michael McFaul said.
Another part of the Schneerson collection rests in Russia's
military archive after being confiscated by Soviet troops in
Nazi Germany during World War Two.
Those papers had fallen into Nazi hands after their last
private owner, the late Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi Yosef Schneerson,
fled the Soviet Union in late 1920s and wandered around eastern
Europe in search of a safe place.
The Chabad-Lubavitch community originated under the Russian
Empire and Yosef Schneerson was born to it in 1880. He set up
the collection to bring together religious books and writings of
his kin before fleeing for New York where he died in 1950.
Up to 1 million Jews live in Russia after the population
dwindled in tsarist-era pogroms, Soviet oppression of religion
and emigration in recent decades.
($1 = 32.1950 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Thomas Grove)