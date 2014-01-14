MOSCOW Jan 14 A U.S. journalist and author
critical of President Vladimir Putin says he has been barred
from Russia, a move that has echoes of the Cold War and could
strain relations with the United States.
David Satter, a former Moscow correspondent for the
Financial Times who had been working in the Russian capital
since September, said on Twitter that he had been refused
permission to return after a trip to Ukraine last month.
His treatment could fuel concern about human rights before
next month's Winter Olympics although it follows the release of
the country's most famous prisoner, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and
members of the Pussy Riot protest group.
Asked on Twitter about his treatment, Satter wrote: "Yes
expelled. I was living in Moscow."
The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on
the report.
Satter had been advising Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
The U.S.-funded broadcaster said Satter's visa request had been
denied and said that the U.S. embassy had sought an explanation
for Russian authorities without success.
It quoted Satter, who has written three books on Russia and
the former Soviet Union, as saying he had been told by a Russian
embassy official in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, that his
presence was considered "undesirable".
(Reporting by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Douglas Busvine)