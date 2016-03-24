MOSCOW, March 24 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Thursday a fragile partial truce in Syria had
reduced levels of violence there, but that he wanted to see a
further reduction as well as greater flows of humanitarian aid.
"It's fair to say three weeks ago there were very very few
people who believed a cessation of hostilities was possible in
Syria," Kerry told Sergei Lavrov, his Russian counterpart, at
the start of talks in Moscow.
"The result of that work has produced some progress. There
has been a fragile nevertheless beneficial reduction in
violence."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton/Alex Winning; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)