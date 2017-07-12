FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Moscow's patience running out in diplomatic row with U.S.
July 12, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 days ago

Kremlin: Moscow's patience running out in diplomatic row with U.S.

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2nd R), the Kremlin's top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov (R) and Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, waits before a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015.Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday Moscow's patience was running out in its diplomatic row with the United States that seized Russia's diplomatic property in the U.S. and expelled Russian diplomats in 2016.

"From the point of view of international law, Russia cannot put up with it for a long time, leaving it without taking any measures of reciprocity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"But at the same time we expect that in the end our colleagues in the U.S. will finally show some kind of political will to rectify the violations of international law which they admitted."

He declined to say when Moscow could take its retaliatory action.

writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

